You Could Score Quiet Riot Tickets this Weekend of Winning

Quiet Riot and Vixen

Quiet Riot and Vixen are bringing the energy to Hard Rock Live Orlando on March 6th, 2026! Don’t miss your chance to see these rock legends live.

Listen for the keywords this weekend, (10/24-10/26), and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of 98.9 WMMO!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/24/25-10/26/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for key words to be announced and complete the entry form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Quiet Riot with special guest Vixen at the Hard Rock Live Orlando on 3/6. ARV = $95. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group