You Could Score Tickets to an Exclusive Screening of Project Hail Mary Starring Ryan Gosling

You could win two tickets to an advance screening of the film Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling on Wednesday, March 18th at AMC Disney Springs at 7:30pm.

Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary only in theaters on March 20th.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/11/26-3/16/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. Two winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see the film Project Hail Mary at AMC Disney Springs. Show time 7:30pm. Winner will be on a guest list and station will provide check in instructions and arrival time. Winner and guest must check in at same time. Winner must bring a photo ID. If winner arrives late for check-in, their seats for the movie will be forfeited. ARV = $40. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

