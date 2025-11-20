You Could Score Tickets to Mötley Crüe in Concert

98.9 WMMO wants to send you to The Return of the Carnival of Sins: Mötley Crüe, at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 15th, 2026! Marking 20 years since their iconic Carnival of Sins tour and 45 years of Mötley Crüe, it’s a show you don’t want to miss.

Enter below for your opportunity to score two tickets to the show!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/20/25-1/31/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. Up to one (1) winner may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Mötley Crüe at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa, FL, on 08/15/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

