You Could Win a $100 Gift Card to The Whiskey

Listen with Jay this week (4/7-4/11) at 8a for your opportunity to win a $100 gift card to The Whiskey on Sand Lake road! Be sure to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call.

If you’re a whiskey drinker, you’ll love the options. Over 1000 different whiskeys on the menu! Their hand picked whiskey collection and craft cocktails are sure to rock your world!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/7/25-4/11/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds Vary. Prize: $100 gift card to The Whiskey. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

