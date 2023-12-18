You Could Win AEW Tickets With Denise

AEW returns to Orlando, and you could score four tickets to catch all the action on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 at the Addition Financial Arena!
Listen this week (12/19-12/22) at 7am with Denise for your opportunity to win four tickets. When you hear the cue to call, dial the WMMO contest line at 1-844-862-9890 for your shot at winning.
Plus, you can enter below for another way to win four tickets!
Tickets are on-sale now. Click here for more info.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 19th, 2023 - December 25th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. For on-air, listen for the cue to call 12/19/23-12/22/23, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected on-air. For on-line, complete the entry form above between 12/18/23-12/25/23. Odds vary. Up to one (1) winner will be selected on-line Prize: Four tickets to AEW on 12/27/23 at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
©2023 Cox Media Group