You could win ‘Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild’ tickets

Asian Lantern Festival

One of the most popular holiday traditions in Central Florida is back! Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild, presented by Publix returns to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens select nights November 15th, 2024 - January 19th, 2025. Enjoy a dazzling display of color, light and sound as you take in ALL-NEW larger-than-life lanterns around the Zoo!

Listen with Jay this week (11/11-11/15) at 5p for your opportunity to win four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild! You can also enter below for another way to win.

This popular event sells out, so grab tickets now to get the best rates and dates. Plus, save 20% when you buy a family four pack. Visit CentralFloridaZoo.org.

Asian Lantern Festival

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/11/24-11/15/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Asian Lantern Festival valid for one admission each 11/15/24 - 1/19/25 at the Central Florida Zoo. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group