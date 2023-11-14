You Could Win Bryan Adams Tickets This Week @ 8a & 6p

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is bringing his highly successful So Happy It Hurts Tour to the Amway Center on Friday, March 8th. 2024! You could score tickets to the show from 98.9 WMMO! Listen this week (11/14-11/17) at 8am & 6pm for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Bryan Adams plus Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics in concert.

For ticket info, click here.

Bryan Adams

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 14th, 2023 - 17th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller. Up to four (4) on-air winners. Prize: two tickets to see Bryan Adams in concert om 3/8/24 at the Amway Center. ARV = $119. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group