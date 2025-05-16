You Could Win Disney Water Park Tickets from 98.9 WMMO

Disney Water Parks

98.9 WMMO wants your family to splash into summer with Disney Water Parks tickets for a full day... and night...that’s drenched in Disney magic! Zip down thrilling slides. Chill out on family raft rides. Ride some gnarly waves. Plus, plenty more splash-tastic fun.

After the sun goes down at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, you can glow wild during Disney H2O Glow After Hours. For 3 hours––after hours––enjoy lower wait times, a DJ dance party, meet favorite Toy Story Characters, plus nosh on complimentary treats & select beverages!

Listen weekdays at 3pm with Supa Dave for your chance to win four one-day Disney Water Park tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/2/25–6/13/25. Open to legal FL residents in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter: listen to 98.9/WMMO-FM weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Odds vary. For add’l info and Official Rules:www.wmmo.com Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!