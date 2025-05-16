You Could Win Disney Water Park Tickets from 98.9 WMMO

Disney Water Parks

98.9 WMMO wants your family to splash into summer with Disney Water Parks tickets for a full day... and night...that’s drenched in Disney magic! Zip down thrilling slides. Chill out on family raft rides. Ride some gnarly waves. Plus, plenty more splash-tastic fun.

After the sun goes down at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, you can glow wild during Disney H2O Glow After Hours. For 3 hours––after hours––enjoy lower wait times, a DJ dance party, meet favorite Toy Story Characters, plus nosh on complimentary treats & select beverages!

Listen weekdays at 3pm with Supa Dave for your chance to win four one-day Disney Water Park tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/2/25–6/13/25. Open to legal FL residents in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter: listen to 98.9/WMMO-FM weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Odds vary. For add’l info and Official Rules:www.wmmo.com Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group