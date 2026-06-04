You Could Win Four Tickets to an Advance Screening of Disney and Pixar’s TOY STORY 5

Toy Story 5

You could four tickets to an advance screening of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5!

Enter below for your chance to bring the family to see the film on Saturday morning, June 13th before it releases nationwide!

Only In Theaters. June 19, 2026.The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they’re introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics! Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris and produced by Lindsey Collins, “Toy Story 5” opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Toy Story 5

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/4/26-6/10/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to an advanced screening of Toy Story 5 on June 13th, 2026 at AMC Altamonte Mall at 11am. Winner must check in no later than 10:40am or seats will be forfeited. ARV =$80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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