You Could Win Howl-O-Scream Tickets This Week with 98.9 WMMO!

Howl-O-Scream

Havoc’s been unleashed at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream! Igniting scorching new fears no soul can escape. With 11 horrifying haunts, including 3 all-new haunted houses, 4 new scream-inducing scare zones, 4 pulse-pounding nighttime rides, 2 roaming hordes, 5 themed bars, and electrifying live shows including the all-new Sinister Show, Throttle!

Howl-O-Scream, celebrating 5 years of fear at SeaWorld Orlando, select nights September 5th through November 1st.

Discover why SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream is one of USA Today’s top theme park Halloween events.

Get your tickets now at HowlOScreamOrlando.com

Listen at 7am with Jay and Brandi or at 4pm with SupaDave every day this week (10/13-10/17) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream! Be ready to dial 844-862-9890, when you hear the cue to call and be the correct designated caller to win.

The Jay and Brandi Morning Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/13/25-10/17/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream. ARV - $92 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.