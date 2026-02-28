You Could Win a Pair of VIP Passes to the Hamlin Craft Beer Festival

Hamlin Craft Beer Festival

The 3rd annual Hamlin Craft Beer Festival kicks off this year with a variety of craft breweries, pouring 50+ varieties of beer, ciders and more from local, regional and national breweries and companies. Not a beer drinker? There will be plenty of options for you as well!

Come out and enjoy plenty of varieties of adult beverages and music by DJ Bubbles! Plus, play in a giant interactive game zone with giant beer pong and many more surprises. Bring your four-legged friends along – our event is dog friendly!

You could win a pair of VIP tickets! Enter below for your chance to score a pair from 98.9 WMMO!

VIP enters one hour early at 3pm, getting first access to all the tasty beverages. Also included is an exclusive VIP area, featuring tables, seating and restrooms, complimentary bites, commemorative item and more!

Tickets are on-sale now! To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/28/26-3/22/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of VIP to Hamlin Craft Beer Festival 3/28/26. ARV = $125. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

