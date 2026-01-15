You Could Win Passes to an Advance Screening of the Film SHELTER

Shelter

You could win two passes in reserved seats for an advance screening of the film SHELTER on January 27th at AMC Altamonte at 7:30pm.

Complete the entry form below for your chance to win from 98.9 WMMO.

On a remote coastal island, a reclusive man (Statham) rescues a young girl (Breathnach) from a deadly storm, drawing them both into danger. Forced out of isolation, he must confront his turbulent past while protecting her, sending them on a tense journey of survival and redemption.

SHELTER releases in theaters on January 30th.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/15/26-1/21/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. Up to five winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two passes (guest list) for a screening of SHELTER at AMC Altamonte on 1/27 at 7:30pm. Radio station will provide specific check-in instructions and if winner arrives late, they may forfeit their seats. ARV = $40. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

