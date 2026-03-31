You Could Win Passes to See LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY at a Theater of Your Choice

The Mummy

The man who brought you EVIL DEAD RISE is back with his latest take on a horror classic: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY.

You could win two passes to see the film at a theater of your choice! Just enter below for your chance to win!

One family experiences a hellish nightmare when their daughter, Katie, is abducted. Eight years later, Katie is found and returned—but in a shocking, unrecognizable state. Dive into the mystery of what happened to Katie when LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY awakens in theaters and IMAX on April 17th.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/31/26 - 4/15/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two Fandango codes to redeem for two tickets to see film in theater of choice at participating theaters. Tickets based on availability. Early redemption is encouraged ARV = $40. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

©2026 Cox Media Group