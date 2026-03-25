You Could Win Tickets to an Advance Screening of IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION on May 7th

Iron Maiden

Get a rare and intimate look at Iron Maiden’s uncompromising vision and unwavering connection with their fans in IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION. Exclusively in theaters May 7 for a limited time only.

You could win a pair of tickets to see the film at a theater of your choice! Just enter below for your shot at winning from 98.9 WMMO!

The story of the band and their music is narrated by Iron Maiden mega fans, including both members of the public and musicians and well-known figures such as Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Chuck D. The film also features all-new animated sequences of the band’s legendary mascot, Eddie, and is presented in stunning 4K with Dolby Atmos.

The release marks Iron Maiden’s recent 50th anniversary, featuring rare archival and never-before-seen footage charting the history of the band to the present day. This is the first official, globally distributed theatrical retrospective film focusing on the band’s full career. Fans have been waiting 16 years for this global moment, where they can come together again in cinemas everywhere and watch their heroes on the big screen.

Get tickets at www.ironmaidenfilm.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/25/26 - 5/3/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two Fandango codes to redeem for two tickets to see film in theater of choice at participating theaters. Tickets based on availability. Early redemption is encouraged ARV = $40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

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