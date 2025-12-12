You Could Win Tickets to Catch Triumph at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Triumph

Triumph is bringing the The Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour with special guest April Wayne, to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 24th, 2026!

Listen to Supa Dave this week (12/15–12/19) inside the 3pm hour, for your chance to win. When you hear the cue to call, dial 844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to score two tickets to the show!

Want another chance to win? Enter below from 12/12/25 - 3/31/26 for your chance to win two tickets to the show, courtesy of 98.9 WMMO!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/12/25-03/31/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1)Listen during the designated time this week (11/24-11/26) and call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller, or (2)complete the Official Entry Form above. Six (6) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Triumph with special guest April Wayne at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union on 5/24/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group