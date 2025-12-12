You Could Win Tickets To Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Create unforgettable holiday memories with your family at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex! From December 21st–30th, Holidays in Space transforms the attraction into a festive wonderland where kids and parents can celebrate the season while discovering the excitement of space exploration.

This year’s all-new drone show takes families on a magical journey beyond Earth and through NASA’s most legendary missions. And for two special nights, Kennedy Under the Stars returns with a cheerful holiday theme, the perfect way to share a little space-inspired sparkle with the ones you love!

Listen all week (12/15-12/19) at 7a with Jay & Brandi, and again at 4p with Supa Dave, for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets!

For another opportunity to win, enter your favorite space-themed song below from December 15th - December 22nd, for your opportunity to win a family 4-pack of tickets!

For admission and more information, visit KennedySpaceCenter.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 15th - December 22nd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen to 98.9 WMMO on weekdays between December 15th - December 19th for cue to call, be designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WMMO mobile app or website (https://www.wmmo.com/) to win. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected for On-Air, and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One family pack of one-day admission tickets, valid during specific dates and hours. Restrictions may apply. ARV = $308. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

