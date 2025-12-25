You Could Win Tickets to One Night of Queen

One Night of Queen

One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen and The Works, is coming to Orlando live at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Experience the legendary music and iconic hits of Queen in this acclaimed live tribute show!

Enter below 12/25/25-3/1/26, for your chance to score two tickets to the show!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 25th - March 1st, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. One (1) winner may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to see “One Night of Queen” at the Doctor Phillips Center on May 6th, 2026 ARV = $81.42. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

