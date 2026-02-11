You Could Win Tickets to See Bret Michaels at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater

Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels is bringing his Live and Amplified Tour to The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on March 7th, 2026, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you there!

Enter below now through 3/3/26, for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/11/26-03/3/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Bret Michaels at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, on 3/7/26. ARV = $176.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group