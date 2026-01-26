You Could Win Tickets to see Steve Hackett in Concert

Steve Hackett

You could win two tickets to see Steve Hackett in concert for the Best of Genesis & Solo Gems 2026 Tour at The Plaza Live on Friday, February 27th.

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/26/25-2/23/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Steve Hackett at The Plaza Live on 2/27/26. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

