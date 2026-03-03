You Could Win Tickets to a Special Limited Screening of the Concert Film TOMMY in IMAX

Tommy

TOMMY the classic rock opera is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and you could win two tickets a special limited screening of the concert film in IMAX!

The concert film will release in IMAX theatres for two nights only - March 17th & 18th.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to re-immerse yourself into a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience with iconic performances by Roger Daltrey (Tommy), Tina Turner (The Acid Queen), Eric Clapton (the Preacher) and Elton John (The Pinball Wizard).

This classic rock opera is brought energetically to life by an outstanding cast including many stars of the rock music industry. Told through the remarkable music of The Who, this is the story of Tommy, who, when just a boy of six, witnessed the murder of his father by his mother (Ann-Margret) and her lover (Oliver Reed). They command him, “You didn’t hear it, you didn’t see it, and you won’t say anything to anyone…” As a result, the traumatized boy retreats into the shadows of his mind and becomes deaf, dumb and blind. Growing into manhood, Tommy (Roger Daltrey) is subjected to several bizarre cure attempts by The Acid Queen (Tina Turner), the Preacher (Eric Clapton), and the Specialist (Jack Nicholson). In spite of his handicap, Tommy defeats the Pinball Wizard (Elton John) and becomes the champ, attaining a devoted following. When he is finally cured, he is hailed by his fans as a “Messiah.”

