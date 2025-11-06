You Could Win VIP Tickets to the Ocoee Music Fest This Weekend of Winning

Ocoee Music Fest

The Ocoee Music Fest returns to Bill Breeze Park on Friday, November 14, featuring The Romantics and John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band live in concert! Celebrate Ocoee with music, community, and fun while enjoying festival food, carnival rides, a marketplace, a beer garden, and live performances!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (11/7–11/9) and enter them below for your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the festival!

For more information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/7/25-11/9/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for key words to be announced and complete the entry form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of VIP tickets to the Ocoee Music Festival on 11/14. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

