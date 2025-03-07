You Could Win VIP Tickets to see Slippery When Wet: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band

Uptown Art Expo

The Uptown Art Expo returns to Cranes Roost Park! You can enjoy 12th Annual Art & Music Celebration March 28 - 30th, 2025 with two days of live music.

Enter below for your opportunity to win two VIP tickets to catch Slippery When Wet - the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band performing live on Saturday, March 29th. Plus, qualify for the grand prize of front row seats.

Friday March 28th - Kick-Off Concert with Absolute Queen and Skin Deep 6:30-10pmSaturday March 29th Art Show Hours 10-7pmConcerts 4:30-10pm - Slippery When Wet - Bon Jovi Tribute along with Knightsnake and Skin DeepSunday March 30th Art Show Hours 10-5pm / Franchise Players 3pm.

For more details on the event, click here.

Bon Jovi Tribute Band

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/7/25-3/20/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to nine (9) qualifiers winners will be selected in a random drawing. Up to one (1) grand prize winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Slippery When Wet in concert on 3/29/25 at Uptown Altamonte . ARV = $30. Grand prize - two front row seats. ARV = $50.For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group