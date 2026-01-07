Your Chance to Watch Top Gun: Maverick in Concert

Top Gun: Maverick in Concert

98.9 WMMO wants to send you to Top Gun: Maverick in concert, the blockbuster film with epic score, performed live to picture by by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

Top Gun: Maverick features music by Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, and Hans Zimmer, and earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Song, winning Best Sound.

Enter below 1/7-2/10, for your chance to score two tickets to the show on February 21st at 8pm at the Dr. Phillips Center.

For more ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 7th - February 10th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to see Top Gun: Maverick, at the Dr. Phillips Center, on February 21st, 2026. ARV = $128.62. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group