Your Chance to Win Tickets to See the SatchVai Band Featuring Joe Satriani & Steve Vai

Satchvai Band

Legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are bringing their electrifying SatchVai Band to Orlando, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show! Don’t miss the Surfing with the Hydra Tour at Hard Rock Live Orlando on April 26, 2026.

Enter below for your chance to score two tickets to the show!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/10/25-1/4/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see the SatchVai Band at the Hard Rock Orlando on April 26th, 2026. ARV = $125. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

