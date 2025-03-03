Metallica

We have your shot to score Metallica tickets! Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica perform live on June 8th in the round on the 50 yard line at Raymond James Stadium!

Metallica M72 World Tour single night tickets are on sale now including their Tampa dates June 6th & June 8th, 2025. Click for more info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/3/25-6/4/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Odds vary. Prize: One pair single night tickets to see Metallica at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on June 8th, 2025. ARV = $150. One (1) winner will be selected. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

