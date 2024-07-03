Your Tickets To See Def Leppard & Journey

98.9 WMMO Def Leppard & Journey

It’s a dream line-up! Def Leppard and Journey along with Cheap Trick are coming to Camping World Stadium on July 10th and 98.9 WMMO wants to give you a pair of tickets to the show!

Just listen to 98.9 WMMO this extended July 4th weekend for the keywords (7/3-7/7) and enter them below for your opportunity to score two tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey in concert!

Listening Times:

  • Wed. 7/3: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)
  • Thurs. 7/4: 10a-midnight (every hour on the hour)
  • Fri. 7/5: 10a-midnight (every hour on the hour)
  • Sat. 7/6: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
  • Sun. 7/7: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/3/24-7/7/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey live on 7/10/24 at Camping World Stadium Orlando. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

