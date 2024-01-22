Your Tickets to See The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers announced The 2024 Tour which includes a stop at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 11th!

Listen this week (1/23-1/26) at 7a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below (1/22-1/29) for another way to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/22/24-1/29/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see The Doobie Brothers at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 11, 2024. ARV = $48. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group