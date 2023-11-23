Your Tickets to See The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker

Get ready for an imaginative version of the world’s most beloved holiday tale as the Orlando Ballet presents the world premiere of The Nutcracker at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts!

Enter below (11/23-12/6) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the performance happening December 8th-24th!

Supported by an elite dream team of designers of sets, costumes and lighting, this production is a wonderfully imaginative version of the world’s most beloved holiday tale. Staying true to the traditional story of a young girl’s love for her favorite Christmas gift bestowed by the town’s toymaker, Artistic Director Jorden Morris pairs Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classic musical score with entirely new choreography to create a fresh and whimsical experience complete with giant snow globes, fancy mice, and a few high-flying surprises.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/23/23-12/6/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see The Nutcracker at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts happening December 8-24, 2023. ARV = $58. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

