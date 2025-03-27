Your tickets to see Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman

You could experience an intimate evening with Yes icon, legendary keyboardist Rick Wakeman at The Plaza Live on April 2nd!

Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/27/25-3/31/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Rick Wakeman at The Plaza Live on 4/2/2025. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

