Your tickets to see Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman

You could experience an intimate evening with Yes icon, legendary keyboardist Rick Wakeman at The Plaza Live on April 2nd!

Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/27/25-3/31/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Rick Wakeman at The Plaza Live on 4/2/2025. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!