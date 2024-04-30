Your Tickets to See Squeeze and Boy George

Squeeze & Boy George

You could win tickets to see Squeeze and Boy George perform live in Orlando! They are coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on September 22nd.

Enter below (4/30-5/31) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/30/24-5/31/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. One (1) winner will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Squeeze & Boy George at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on September 22, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

