11 arrested after Orlando Police conducts child predator sting “Operation CACHE”

ORLANDO, Fla. — 11 men have been arrested after the Orlando Police Department conducted an investigation into suspected child predators, who attempted to have sex with children.

READ: AAA projects record number of Floridians will travel during Memorial Day weekend

OPD said, “Operation CACHE” began on May 9th of this year, and involved OPD detectives who were assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), Secret Service agents, Osceola County Sheriffs Office, Seminole County Sheriffs Office, Orange County Sheriffs Office, Altamonte Springs Police Department, Port Orange Police Department and Sanford Police Department detectives.

The operation posed law enforcement officers as minors and parents with access to minors to locate online predators who wanted to have sex with 13 or 14 year old children. Ages of those in custody range from 18 years old to 77 years old.

READ: Orlando International Airport welcomes new service from familiar Central Florida airline

OPD's Operation CACHE OPD's Operation CACHE (Orlando Police Department)

The following six men were arrested during Operation CACHE after they traveled to a predetermined location in Orlando to meet with a child, they believed to be 13 or 14 years old:

Stanley Champagne, 35, Orlando

Jermaurey Bonner, 31, Orlando

Ross Greenhill, 35, Melbourne

Iva Lopez Guzman, 43, Altamonte Springs

Pooran Ramjattan, 61, Kissimmee

Altravias King, 35, Orlando

READ: Attorney General Ashley Moody hints at investigation into leaders of college protests

The following five men were arrested during Operation CACHE on active warrants:

James Winston, 77, Lakeland

Jessie Turner II, 30, Orlando

Daniel Hilaryo Hidalgo, 27, Port Richey

Justin Acevedo, 25, Kissimmee

Jonathan Rodriguez, 18, Orlando

READ: Former Orlando Police Chief gives perspective on Madeline Soto case

After his arrest, Jermaurey Bonner told detectives he was trying to become a local youth pastor. Altravias King was just released from prison on March 1st, after serving 10 years for attempted homicide and was on parole during the time of his arrest.

Orlando Police said some of the men in custody also sent images of their genitals, pornographic videos, and other harmful images, in addition to soliciting minors or parents with access to minors for sex with children during “Operation CACHE.”

READ: OCPS Chief Communications Officer discusses half-cent sales tax on WDBO

Three individuals in custody will be prosecuted by the U.S. attorneys office, while the remaining eight will be prosecuted by the State’s Office 9th judicial circuit.

OPD said they would like to reiterate to parents to monitor their children’s social media and online accounts, and report any incidents to local law enforcement.

READ: Orange County Supervisor of Elections pitches $1 million boost for voter outreach plus cybersecurity

© 2024 Cox Media Group