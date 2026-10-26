27 small business ideas for women (and how to get started)

Intuit QuickBooks reports 27 small business ideas for women, emphasizing the importance of aligning choices with skills, interests, and budget to achieve success.

Starting a business is one of the best ways to build financial independence and work on your own terms. The challenge isn't a lack of options. There are plenty of strong small business ideas out there. The challenge is figuring out which one fits your life.

Your skills, interests, budget, and the time you can give all shape what will work. So do your income goals, where you want to work, and whether customers will pay for what you offer.

With October being National Women's Small Business Month, Intuit QuickBooks shares 27 small business ideas for women and offers tips on how to get started.

How to choose the right business idea for you

Before committing to an idea, work through these questions honestly:

What skills do I have? Think about your professional background, hobbies, and everyday strengths.

Think about your professional background, hobbies, and everyday strengths. What do I enjoy doing? Businesses that align with your genuine interests are easier to sustain.

Businesses that align with your genuine interests are easier to sustain. How much time can I dedicate? A few hours per week calls for a different model than full-time availability.

A few hours per week calls for a different model than full-time availability. What's my starting budget? Some ideas need very little upfront. Others require a big investment.

Some ideas need very little upfront. Others require a big investment. What income do I need—and when? Some businesses generate revenue quickly. Others take months to build.

Some businesses generate revenue quickly. Others take months to build. Who are my customers? Knowing your audience helps you validate the idea before investing too much time or money.

No idea on this list is reserved for a particular type of person. Focus on what fits your life and your goals. For example, if your schedule is unpredictable, look for small business ideas for stay-at-home moms and others who need maximum flexibility.

Small business ideas for women by category

The list below spans six categories, from lower-cost services to product and food businesses that need more setup. Startup costs are shown as low, moderate, or high because actual costs vary by location, supplies, and the size you start with.

Service-based ideas

Service businesses often cost little to start because you sell your time and skills instead of inventory.

1. House cleaning: Offer residential or commercial cleaning services, either solo or by building a small team over time.

2. Pet sitting/dog walking: Care for pets in clients' homes or your own, either as a solo operation or through platforms like Rover.

3. Personal assistant/virtual assistant: Support busy entrepreneurs or executives by managing email, scheduling, research, and administrative tasks remotely.

4. Childcare/nanny services: Provide in-home or home-based childcare, keeping in mind that licensing requirements vary by state.

5. Tutoring: Offer one-on-one or small-group instruction in academic subjects, test prep, music, or a skill you've mastered.

6. Event planning: Coordinate weddings, corporate events, or private parties, managing vendors, logistics, and timelines on behalf of clients.

Creative and handmade ideas

If you make or design things, you can turn that talent into a business you sell online or at local markets.

7. Handmade goods (Etsy): Sell original crafts, jewelry, candles, or art through Etsy or your own website.

8. Photography: Build a business around weddings, family portraits, branding shoots, or product photography.

9. Graphic design: Create logos, marketing materials, social media graphics, and brand identities for businesses of all sizes.

10. Custom clothing/alterations: Offer made-to-measure garments, alterations, or embroidery services for individuals or small brands.

Online and digital ideas

Online business ideas for women have expanded significantly. Many require minimal overhead and can grow entirely through digital channels.

11. Freelance writing/copywriting: Write blog posts, website copy, email campaigns, or product descriptions for businesses that need a skilled wordsmith.

12. Social media management: Handle content creation, scheduling, and community engagement for brands that don't have time to manage their own accounts.

13. Online course creation: Package your knowledge into a structured course and sell it through platforms like Teachable, Kajabi, or Udemy.

14. Dropshipping: Sell products through your own online store without holding inventory. Your supplier ships directly to the customer.

15. Affiliate marketing/blogging: Publish content in a niche you know well and earn commissions by recommending products or services through affiliate links.

Retail and product ideas

Product-based businesses can operate online, in person, or both, giving you flexibility in how you reach customers.

16. Resale/thrift flipping: Source secondhand items and resell them for profit on platforms like Poshmark, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace.

17. Subscription box: Curate a themed box of products and ship it to subscribers monthly, building recurring revenue over time.

18. Print-on-demand products: Design custom T-shirts, mugs, or tote bags and sell them through platforms that print and ship each order.

19. Boutique (online or in-person): Launch a clothing or lifestyle store, online for lower startup costs, or brick-and-mortar if your market supports it.

Food and hospitality ideas

Food businesses require attention to licensing and local health regulations, but they can be deeply rewarding for those who love to cook or host.

20. Home baking/custom cakes: Create baked goods for special events or sell through farmers' markets and online orders. Licensing requirements vary by state under cottage food laws.

21. Personal chef: Prepare meals in clients' homes on a recurring or event basis, catering to dietary needs and preferences.

22. Meal prep service: Batch-cook weekly meals for busy individuals or families, delivering them ready to heat and eat.

23. Catering: Serve events from office lunches to weddings, building menus and brands around your culinary strengths.

Consulting and professional ideas

If you have years of experience in a specific field, you can monetize that knowledge directly, without starting from scratch.

24. Business consulting: Advise entrepreneurs and companies on strategy, operations, marketing, or growth, drawing on your professional background.

25. Life or career coaching: Help clients clarify goals, navigate transitions, and take action. Coaching is distinct from therapy and doesn't require a clinical license, though certification is recommended.

26. Bookkeeping/accounting services: Manage financial records for small businesses that need organized books but aren't ready to hire a full-time accountant.



27. HR/recruiting consulting: Help businesses hire, onboard, and retain talent, or advise founders on building people-first cultures.

How to start your business

Once you've identified a promising idea, these steps will help you start a business.

Choose and validate your idea : Talk to potential customers, test your concept with a small audience, and confirm there's real demand before investing heavily.

: Talk to potential customers, test your concept with a small audience, and confirm there's real demand before investing heavily. Research your customers and competitors : Understand who you're serving, what they need, and how your competitors are positioned.

: Understand who you're serving, what they need, and how your competitors are positioned. Create a basic business plan : Outline your services or products, target market, pricing, and how you'll cover startup costs and reach profitability.

: Outline your services or products, target market, pricing, and how you'll cover startup costs and reach profitability. Choose a name and business structure : Decide whether to operate as a sole proprietor, LLC, or another structure. If you're considering liability protection, it's worth learning how to start an LLC. Requirements vary by state and business type, so always check local rules or consult a professional.

: Decide whether to operate as a sole proprietor, LLC, or another structure. If you're considering liability protection, it's worth learning how to start an LLC. Requirements vary by state and business type, so always check local rules or consult a professional. Register your business and obtain applicable licenses : Check your state and local government requirements. Some businesses, such as food service or childcare, have specific licensing requirements.

: Check your state and local government requirements. Some businesses, such as food service or childcare, have specific licensing requirements. Estimate startup costs and organize your finances : Map out what you'll need to spend before revenue comes in. Open a dedicated business bank account to keep personal and business money separate from day one.

: Map out what you'll need to spend before revenue comes in. Open a dedicated business bank account to keep personal and business money separate from day one. Begin marketing and testing your offer: Start with the channels your customers already use. Build a simple website, create a few social media profiles, and put your offer in front of real people as quickly as possible.

Keep in mind that registration, licensing, tax, and business-structure rules vary by state, location, industry, and your own situation. When the details matter, check with a qualified professional.

Funding and resources for women-owned businesses

How you fund your business depends on your idea, your timeline, and your financial situation. Here's a quick overview of the most common options, including funding options for women-owned businesses:

Personal savings : The simplest starting point, with no repayment obligations or equity given up.

: The simplest starting point, with no repayment obligations or equity given up. Small business loans : Traditional bank loans or SBA-backed loans offer structured capital, but require a repayment plan and often some business history.

: Traditional bank loans or SBA-backed loans offer structured capital, but require a repayment plan and often some business history. Microloans : Smaller loans designed for early-stage businesses that may not qualify for conventional financing, often offered through nonprofits and community development organizations.

: Smaller loans designed for early-stage businesses that may not qualify for conventional financing, often offered through nonprofits and community development organizations. Crowdfunding : Platforms like Kickstarter or Indiegogo let you raise funds from a broad audience, which also helps validate demand for your product or idea.

: Platforms like Kickstarter or Indiegogo let you raise funds from a broad audience, which also helps validate demand for your product or idea. Angel investors : Individual investors who provide capital in exchange for equity, typically best suited to businesses with high growth potential.

: Individual investors who provide capital in exchange for equity, typically best suited to businesses with high growth potential. Grants: Unlike loans, grants don't require repayment, but they're competitive and often tied to specific eligibility criteria. Explore small business grants to learn about available programs and how to apply.

There are also several organizations focused specifically on supporting women entrepreneurs, including the Small Business Administration's Office of Women's Business Ownership, Women's Business Centers, and local SCORE chapters. Funding availability and eligibility vary, so research each option carefully before applying.

Turn your business idea into a plan

The best business to start is one that fits your skills, budget, schedule, and the customers you want to serve. Whether you choose a flexible service, an online shop, or a product-based business, start small, test your idea, and build from what you learn.

This story was produced by Intuit QuickBooks and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.