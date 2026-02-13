3 big signals will shape the 2026 housing market after a volatile 2025

What was anticipated as a bounce-back year for the housing market in 2025 never materialized. Rate cuts from the Fed did not occur as early in the year as expected, policy uncertainty sidelined many buyers, and affordability constraints remained despite inventory in the new-home sector increasing.

Given how the year transpired, builders and buyers alike are likely more than happy to put 2025 in the rearview mirror. Ahead of the 2026 spring selling season—typically the most active period of the year for home builders—several dynamics are shaping the market and how buyers will experience the home shopping experience.

NewHomeSource parent company Zonda has pegged consumer confidence, the directional trend of mortgage rates, and federal policy changes as the three forces that will play an outsized role in shaping the housing market in 2026.

1. Consumer Confidence

Economic uncertainty, looming tariffs, and the general strain of inflation weighed on consumers for much of 2025. These concerns were not aided by a slowing labor market, job security concerns, and rumors and employee layoffs at several large companies. At the same time, the overall cost of living crept higher while prices in the new- and existing-home markets remained elevated.

Taken together, consumer confidence fell to its second-lowest reading on record in December, according to the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index.

However, just because sentiment was weak in 2025 does not mean it will remain that way in 2026. A few positive jobs reports or the sense that inflation is softening for day-to-day items like groceries and gas could help shift sentiment in a more positive direction. More positive consumer sentiment will likely translate to more activity in the housing market. Should consumer sentiment remain where it has been, though, and activity will likely remain more muted.

2. Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates are notoriously difficult to forecast, and their fluctuation makes it difficult to draw conclusions on a week-to-week basis. While the general consensus is that mortgage rates will remain within a band of 5.75% and 6.6% in 2026, changes in rates will likely be driven by inflation, the labor market, Federal Reserve policy, the 10-year Treasury yield, and demand for mortgage-backed securities (MBS). There is also a growing sense that lower rates alone may not be enough to entice hesitant buyers off the sidelines. Lower rates coupled with improved consumer confidence, though, could re-accelerate the market.

A data line graph showing US weekly average mortgage rates as of January 15, 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

FreddieMac

3. Federal Policy

At the onset of 2025, the focus of the administration appeared focused on streamlining regulations to encourage development by builders. As 2025 progressed, new things to watch were introduced as additional layers of uncertainty emerged in the housing market. Several policy discussions that emerged in 2025, including immigration reform, tariffs and Liberation Day, the proposal of a 50-year mortgage, and the claim that builders were driving unaffordability by sitting on lots, will spill over and impact the market in 2026.

After a volatile 2025, the housing market remains sensitive to both economic signals and legislative shifts. Recognizing how these changes impact builders and fellow buyers will be important for consumers moving through 2026.

This story was produced by NewHomeSource and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.