The 30 most popular homes for sale in Naples

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Naples metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 950 Charlemagne Blvd, Naples, FL 34112
- Views: 384
- List price: $324,999
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,458
- Price per square foot: $222.91
#2. 3750 Northwinds Dr, # 1010 Naples, FL 34112
- Views: 363
- List price: $243,500
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,246
- Price per square foot: $195.43
#3. 392 Yellowbird St, Marco Island, FL 34145
- Views: 363
- List price: $998,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,377
- Price per square foot: $419.86
#4. 781 20th St, NE Naples, FL 34120
- Views: 354
- List price: $624,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,480
- Price per square foot: $251.61
#5. 55 13th Ave, S Naples, FL 34102
- Views: 330
- List price: $22,995,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,143
- Price per square foot: $3,743.29
#6. 15536 Marcello Cir, Naples, FL 34110
- Views: 325
- List price: $420,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,580
- Price per square foot: $265.82
#7. 196 Skipping Stone Ln, Naples, FL 34119
- Views: 322
- List price: $615,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,137
- Price per square foot: $287.79
#8. 106 18th Ave, NE Naples, FL 34120
- Views: 322
- List price: $990,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $412.50
#9. 3412 Timberwood Cir, Naples, FL 34105
- Views: 318
- List price: $389,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,667
- Price per square foot: $233.35
#10. 6260 Cypress Hollow Way, Naples, FL 34109
- Views: 318
- List price: $799,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,641
- Price per square foot: $302.54
#11. 620 3rd St, SW Naples, FL 34117
- Views: 314
- List price: $498,465
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,911
- Price per square foot: $260.84
#12. 9236 Woodhurst Dr, Naples, FL 34120
- Views: 314
- List price: $679,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,099
- Price per square foot: $323.49
#13. 384 Mooring Line Dr, Naples, FL 34102
- Views: 313
- List price: $6,199,999
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,512
- Price per square foot: $1,124.82
#14. 6316 Lyford Isle Dr, Naples, FL 34113
- Views: 308
- List price: $1,650,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,887
- Price per square foot: $571.53
#15. 4678 Azalea Dr, Naples, FL 34119
- Views: 306
- List price: $1,549,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,071
- Price per square foot: $504.40
#16. 4810 12th St, NE Naples, FL 34120
- Views: 304
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,176
- Price per square foot: $241.27
#17. 115 East Ave, Naples, FL 34108
- Views: 299
- List price: $9,690,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,211
- Price per square foot: $1,343.78
#18. 370 Kendall Dr, Marco Island, FL 34145
- Views: 296
- List price: $950,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,996
- Price per square foot: $475.95
#19. 2610 6th Ave, NE Naples, FL 34120
- Views: 296
- List price: $600,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,543
- Price per square foot: $235.94
#20. 3540 Crayton Rd, Naples, FL 34103
- Views: 289
- List price: $6,990,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,430
- Price per square foot: $1,577.88
#21. 356 3rd Ave, Marco Island, FL 34145
- Views: 287
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,218
- Price per square foot: $214.16
#22. 2076 Yellowfin Cir, Naples, FL 34114
- Views: 284
- List price: $745,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,076
- Price per square foot: $358.86
#23. 2864 Blossom Ct, Naples, FL 34120
- Views: 278
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,536
- Price per square foot: $196.77
#24. 11201 Phoenix Way, Naples, FL 34119
- Views: 275
- List price: $999,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $322.26
#25. 3626 Kent Dr, Naples, FL 34112
- Views: 270
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,633
- Price per square foot: $321.49
#26. 249 Pebble Beach Cir, Naples, FL 34113
- Views: 267
- List price: $595,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,303
- Price per square foot: $258.36
#27. 2888 Hatteras Way, Naples, FL 34119
- Views: 264
- List price: $879,555
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,487
- Price per square foot: $353.66
#28. 5925 Bermuda Ln, Naples, FL 34119
- Views: 262
- List price: $684,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,181
- Price per square foot: $314.03
#29. 1900 Alamanda #, 108 Naples, FL 34102
- Views: 262
- List price: $260,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#30. 541 Bay Villas Ln, Naples, FL 34108
- Views: 261
- List price: $1,850,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,705
- Price per square foot: $1,085.04
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.