38 Special drops video for ‘So Much Right,' from their new album 'Milestone'

Cover of 38 Special's 'Milestone'/38 Special Records
By Jill Lances

Rockers 38 Special have just released  Milestone, their first new album in over two decades.

To mark the occasion the band, known for such hits as "Hold on Loosely" and "Caught up in You," has dropped a new music video for the song "So Much So Right."

“‘So Much So Right’ is, of course, about the moment of raw passion, but it is more than that,” says 38 Special co-founder and frontman Dan Barnes. “It also speaks to how a man feels when he’s found his partner for life. She can make so much so right!”

Milestone is the first new album from 38 Special since 2004's Drivetrain. It features songs co-written by Train's Pat MonahanBachman-Turner Overdrive's Randy Bachman and the band's longtime collaborator Jim Peterik, who also co-produced the record.

38 Special is currently on tour, and will play a show in Coachella, California on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at 38Special.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!