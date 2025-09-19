38 Special drops video for ‘So Much Right,' from their new album 'Milestone'

Rockers 38 Special have just released Milestone, their first new album in over two decades.

To mark the occasion the band, known for such hits as "Hold on Loosely" and "Caught up in You," has dropped a new music video for the song "So Much So Right."

“‘So Much So Right’ is, of course, about the moment of raw passion, but it is more than that,” says 38 Special co-founder and frontman Dan Barnes. “It also speaks to how a man feels when he’s found his partner for life. She can make so much so right!”

Milestone is the first new album from 38 Special since 2004's Drivetrain. It features songs co-written by Train's Pat Monahan, Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Randy Bachman and the band's longtime collaborator Jim Peterik, who also co-produced the record.

38 Special is currently on tour, and will play a show in Coachella, California on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at 38Special.com.

