40th anniversary of INXS’ 'Listen Like Thieves' being celebrated with new deluxe edition release

This year marks the 40th anniversary of INXS' Listen Like Thieves, and the milestone is being celebrated with a new deluxe edition of the album.

Listen Like Thieves (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will feature a brand-new remix of the album by Giles Martin and Paul Hicks, along with unreleased outtakes and demos and a newly unearthed BBC recording, Live From The Royal Albert Hall, London, 1986. There will also be a new interview with the band.

"Giles and Paul captured the original raw energy we felt when we first recorded the album and created a sonic depth to give the record an entirely new dimension that we couldn't be prouder of," INXS' Andrew Farriss shares.

"It's been such an honor to work on this pivotal album from INXS's career," Martin adds. "It's a collection of recordings masterly produced by Chris Thomas, which helped the band define their own style and reach a massive global audience. It's an iconic rock album of its age."

In addition to the three-CD/LP deluxe edition, there will be a two-CD extended edition, which includes the new mix and the CD of B-sides, remixes and live recordings, as well as a single LP edition with just the remix.

All versions will be released May 9 and are available for preorder now.

Listen Like Thieves, released Oct. 14, 1985, was INXS' fifth studio album and was considered to be the band's international breakthrough. It featured the Aussie rockers' first top-five single, "What You Need,"

with the album reaching #11 in the U.S.

