50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s 'Wish You Were Here' celebrated with spatial audio listening events

Pink Floyd's classic album Wish You Were Here turned 50 last year, but the milestone continues to be celebrated.

The latest event marking the album’s anniversary is taking place in London, where the album will be played from start to finish in 360-degree spatial audio at the intimate listening room Polygon Portal in Soho.

The announcement on Instagram describes the experience as, "Every guitar line, every breath, every shimmering synth pad moving all around you. This is Wish You Were Here as you've never heard it before."

The playbacks will be hosted May 30 and 31, and then again in June. Tickets are on sale now.

Released Sept. 12, 1975, Wish You Were Here was a huge hit for Pink Floyd, reaching #1 in both the U.S. and U.K. It became Pink Floyd's fastest-selling album ever and went on to sell 20 million copies.

The album featured the nine-part “Shine on You Crazy Diamond,” which was a tribute to founding member Syd Barrett, who’d been fired seven years earlier due to his drug use and mental health issues. The album’s title track became a classic rock staple and has often made lists of the greatest songs of all time.

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