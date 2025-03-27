The 75-year history of Atlantic Records explored in new photo book

The history of Atlantic Records, home to such artists as Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Nicks and Aretha Franklin, is being celebrated in a new book.

75 Years of Atlantic Records, dropping March 30, will delve into the iconic label's legacy. The hardcover book is a photographic history of the label, which was started in 1947 by legendary music exec Ahmet Ertegun and Herb Abramson. It is filled with photos, many of which have never been published before, including formal portraits and live shots. There are contributions from A-list photographers like Annie Leibovitz, Anton Corbijn and David LaChapelle.

"This book is a testament to the artists, visionaries, and stories that have defined Atlantic Records over the past 75 years," said Benedikt Taschen, founder of the book's publisher, Taschen. "It's a celebration of music's power to transcend boundaries and bring people together."

75 Years of Atlantic Records also features essays by such award-winning writers as David Ritz, Ben Ratliff and Barney Hoskyns, with a foreword by singer Bruno Mars.

“The Atlantic crew changed the way records were made and how people heard them,” Mars writes. “It was an explosion in Sound, and it was pure magic.”

