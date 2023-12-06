AAA says Florida gas prices to fall again this week

Orlando, FL — After a brief rise in cents at the pump, gas prices are set to come back down again.

AAA says after reaching a new low last Monday for 2023 of $3.01 per gallon, Florida’s average jumped to $3.17 last Thursday.

“Florida gas prices seem to be moving down again almost as quickly as they shot up,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA.

Jenkins says there is no clear explanation on why prices jumped last week, but drivers around the state are seeing prices drop once again this week.

According to AAA, Florida’s average price for regular unleaded today is $3.09 a gallon, which is $0.13 lower than the national average of $3.22 a gallon.

In Orlando, a gallon of regular unleaded averaged at $3.17 a week ago. Today, it’s averaging $3.05 a gallon.

Check out more info at AAA.com.





