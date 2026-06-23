AC/DC bringing PWR/UP pop-ups to each city on North American tour

AC/DC is giving fans another way to enjoy themselves during the upcoming North American leg of their PWR/UP tour.

The “Highway to Hell” rockers have announced that each stop of the tour will feature a PWR/UP Pop Up, where fans can gather ahead of shows and enjoy a slew of AC/DC-related activities.

Each pop-up will feature AC/DC-themed food and drinks, plus they will be filled with props and custom visuals. There will also be a mock stage for fans to take photos with a replica of Angus Young’s guitar, and an opportunity to win the guitar, which will be autographed by Angus once the tour is over.

The pop-ups will also sell a curated selection of exclusive merch and collectibles, including limited-edition items, and city-specific shirts and posters. There will also be exclusive giveaways of concert tickets, merch packages and other prizes, plus fans can enter a sweepstakes to win an AC/DC-themed pinball machine.

A limited number of fans will be able to experience a preview of the pop-up in their city before it's open to the public. Registration is now open, with 100 fans selected in a random draw. Those fans will also receive a special gift created for the preview.

Details on the pop-up locations are online at pwruptour.acdc.com.

The new North American leg of AC/DC's PWR/UP tour kicks off with a two-night stand in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 10-11. It wraps with two nights in Philadelphia, Sept. 28 and 29. A complete list of tour dates can be found at acdc.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.