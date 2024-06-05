AC/DC crew sends Taylor Momsen a bat rubber duck

By Josh Johnson

Taylor Momsen has a new friend to help her get through those two weeks of rabies shots, courtesy of AC/DC.

As previously reported, the Pretty Reckless frontwoman was bitten by a bat during her band's opening set for the "Back in Black" legends in Spain on May 29. In an update posted to Instagram, Momsen shares that the AC/DC crew sent her a gift after the incident: a bat rubber duck.

"@acdc crew continuing to be the greatest…thanks for the gift I LOVE IT!!!" Momsen writes. "Thanks for all your great work every night."

The Pretty Reckless has been opening AC/DC's European tour, which stretches into August.

