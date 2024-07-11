AC/DC earns first Diamond-certified single with “Thunderstruck”

AC/DC has gone Diamond.

The Aussie rockers just received their first-ever RIAA Diamond certification for their classic track "Thunderstruck," meaning it's now moved at least 10 million equivalent units.

According to the RIAA site, "Thunderstruck," from the band's 1990 album, The Razor's Edge, was actually awarded Gold, Platinum and Diamond certifications on the same day.

And that wasn’t the only recent certification awarded to AC/DC. They earned new multi-Platinum certifications for singles “Hells Bells,” “Back in Black,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Highway To Hell,” “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” “T.N.T.” and more.

In addition, several albums received new multi-Platinum certifications, including their classic Back in Black, which was just certified 26-times Platinum.

AC/DC is currently performing those hit singles overseas on their Power Up tour. They play Hockenheim, Germany, on July 13. A complete list of dates can be found at acdc.com.

