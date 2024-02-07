AC/DC posts clock counting down to February 12

It looks like AC/DC fans won't have to wait much longer to find out the big news the band started teasing earlier this week.

On Tuesday, February 6, the Aussie rockers shared an Instagram post, with the tease, "Are You Ready," leading fans to suspect a tour announcement is on the way. Now, they're letting folks know exactly when their news will come.

After posting another Instagram tease on Wednesday, February 7, that featured the number five, a countdown clock appeared on the band's website, counting down to 3 a.m. ET on Monday, February 12.

If AC/DC do indeed announce a new tour, it will be their first trek since 2016. They did return to the stage in October, headlining the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, alongside Metallica, Judas Priest and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.