AC/DC sets one-day ticket sales record in Australia

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

AC/DC recently announced they were bringing their Power Up tour to Australia, and their hometown fans were certainly eager to snap up tickets.

Ticketek, which handled ticket sales for the tour, reports that AC/DC moved over 320,000 tickets in a single day, breaking a record for the most concert tickets sold in one day on the platform. The previous record for the most concert tickets sold was set in 2009, also by AC/DC.

AC/DC initially announced only five total Aussie shows, in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane. After tickets went on sale they added second nights in four cities. The tour is set to kick off Nov. 12 in Melbourne and wrap Dec. 18 in Brisbane.

Next up, AC/DC brings the tour to Berlin, Germany, on Monday. A complete list of dates can be found at ac/dc.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!