AC/DC’s Brian Johnson makes surprise stop at British pub

Suzi Pratt/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

AC/DC's Brian Johnson made a surprise visit to a pub in England over the weekend.

The BBC reports the rocker "got a little bit lost" while out driving a friend's car in Polebrook, Northamptonshire, so he stopped at the Kings Arms pub and chatted with employees for about 45 minutes, while enjoying a glass of white wine.

Staff reports that he talked to them about cars and even shared a family secret.

"He talked about his mum's tomato sauce recipe," AC/DC fan and staffer Ollie De Gaunza shares. "Apparently the secret is an Oxo cube (a stock cube)."

De Gaunza said that Johnson’s visit was "very unexpected on a quiet Saturday afternoon," adding that he was "a really nice down-to-earth guy."

