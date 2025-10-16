Ace Frehley, founding guitarist of KISS, dead at 74

Ace Frehley, the founding guitarist for the rock band KISS, has died at age 74.

His death was confirmed in a statement from his family.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," the statement read. "In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others."

The statement went on to say, "The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Frehley, whose costumed stage persona with the band was The Spaceman, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with KISS in 2014.

The news comes just weeks after Frehley canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour dates "due to some ongoing medical issues."

Frehley, born Paul Daniel Frehley, co-founded KISS with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss in New York City in 1973. They released their self-titled debut in 1974 and began to gain a following thanks to their live shows, which included face paint, wild stage outfits and plenty of pyrotechnics.

Their breakthrough came after the release of 1975's Alive!, a double live album that featured live recordings from their first three records. It peaked at #9 on the Billboard chart and sold over 9 million copies worldwide.

KISS went on to become one of the bestselling bands of all time.

Frehley left the group in 1982 but rejoined them in 1996. He then left again in 2002, after KISS’ first farewell tour.

Over the years he had a contentious relationship with his former bandmates. He did not participate in KISS' final End of the Road world tour, which wrapped in New York in 2023, and claimed that he had not been invited to take part. Simmons contended Frehley was always welcome to join them.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.