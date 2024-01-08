Ace Frehley announces new 2024 tour dates

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Rocker Ace Frehley has announced some new tour dates for 2024.

The former KISS guitarist will be hitting the road starting January 25 in Frankfort, Kentucky, and he's just announced new shows in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and Illinois.

So far, Frehley has 10 shows on the books for 2024, with dates confirmed through June 28 in Marion, Illinois. A complete list of shows can be found at acefrehley.com.

The new dates come as Frehley is getting ready to release his new solo album, 10,000 Volts, on February 23. The album is Frehley's first solo release since 2020's Origins Vol. 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!