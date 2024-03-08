Actor cast to play AC/DC’s Bon Scott in upcoming movie

A film about the late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott is in the works, and now, we know who’ll be playing the iconic rocker.

Actor Lee Tiger Halley, who appeared in the Australian Netflix series Boy Swallows World, has been cast to play a young Scott in the film The Kid From Harvest Road, which producers warn is not a straight-up biopic.

Halo Films' description of the movie calls it a "fictionalized narrative set in the 1960s" capturing "the essence" of Scott's early life in Fremantle, Western Australia.

“By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott's character and experiences,” the description continues, noting the film will allow for “a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC.”

Fans may have a bit of a wait before they get to see the film, as production is expected to begin early next year.

Scott was AC/DC's frontman from 1974 to his death in 1980, appearing on the band's first seven albums. He was replaced by Brian Johnson, who remains their frontman to this day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.