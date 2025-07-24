Actor Paul Walter Hauser’s surprising connection to Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen on the set of 'Deliver Me from Nowhere'/Bobby Bank/GC Images

Actor Paul Walter Hauser has a role in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and it turns out he also has a surprising connection to the New Jersey rocker.

Hauser plays Springsteen's guitar tech Mike Batlan, who helped engineer 1982's Nebraska. While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Hauser said he once lived in a home previously owned by Springsteen.

"What’s crazy is I lived in his old house without knowing it," Hauser said. "I lived there for six months."

He said that after living there a week, his brother-in-law informed him that The Boss had owned the place for about 25 years.

Asked whether Springsteen left anything behind, Hauser suggested it’s possible some ghosts, sharing, "The speaker system in the home randomly played 'Born in the U.S.A.' and none of us had it on our Spotify or Apple Music or anything."

Hauser said he has happy memories of the house, because he and his wife conceived their second child there.

"So when I met Bruce, I said, 'I used to live in your old house.' He goes, 'I heard,'" Hauser said. "And I was like, 'I conceived a child in your old bedroom.' He goes, 'So did I.'"

Hauser added, "And we hugged it out. It was insane. It was the funniest, like, first conversation to have with an icon."

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, hits theaters Oct. 24.

