Actor Stephen Graham on getting a thank-you from Bruce Springsteen: ‘Better than any award'

Peaky Blinders actor Stephen Graham will play Bruce Springsteen's father in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells British GQ what it was like to meet the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“I think the first [scene] we did was when we pull up to this big house, and I'm in the ‘50s look, and everything. And he came over, and we had a lovely conversation. He was just like, 'Thank you so much for being here,'" Graham tells the magazine. "I mean, he’s an icon. He's an absolute icon. And such a wonderful man. What really touched me ... is his humility, and the way he makes time for everybody.”

Graham says that after shooting his final scene as The Boss’ dad he had to quickly leave to get on a plane, but he later got a thank-you text from The Boss regarding the performance.

“It's better than any award I could ever contemplate, but he said what I did within that scene, he saw his father again, which is just beautiful,” Graham shares.

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is set to play Springsteen in the film. Graham says he's "absolutely f****** unbelievable" as Springsteen, adding, "He's brilliant. He's unbelievable. To me he's the new Pacino and De Niro."

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen's efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

